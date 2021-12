The streaming service is now home to the top three TV shows streaming in Canada.

For the first time in its two-year history, the top three TV shows streaming in Canada are all on Disney Plus. Marvel series Hawkeye, documentary series The Beatles: Get Back and comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia all topped the streaming charts last week.

Disney Plus has been dominating the streaming market in Canada

As for movies streaming via Disney Plus, both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy have also had their time at the top of the streaming charts in Canada in the past few weeks. Another standout is mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which spent numerous weeks at the top of the chart, including being the number one series streaming in Canada in October.

Having increased its market share by 6 points since the beginning of the year, Disney Plus is the only consistently growing streaming platform in the Canadian SVOD market. Starting the year in fourth place, Disney Plus surpassed Crave in Q2, and as of Q3, is sitting in third place with 17% market share (just 2 points behind Prime Video).

Disney Plus currently sits in third place with 17% of the streaming market share in Canada, just 2 points behind Prime Video.

By the end of the year, we should see Disney Plus move into second place, behind Netflix, of course, whch currently leads with 26% market share.

