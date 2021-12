“Let’s keep building a country where everyone is free to be who they are and love who they love.”

The ban on conversion therapy in Canada is now in effect

UPDATED 7 p.m. The ban on conversion therapy in Canada has now become law, following Bill C-4 having passed in the House, the Senate and having received Royal Assent, which Canada requires since it is part of the Commonwealth. Minister of Justice & Attorney General of Canada David Lametti confirmed late on Tuesday afternoon that the Senate had passed Bill C-4.

Conversion therapy is defined as the practice of attempting to change an individual’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual using psychological, physical or spiritual interventions.

Lametti thanked all the Senators, saying, “We accomplish great things when we all work together.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau released a statement following the Senate’s passing of the bill.

“Our government’s legislation to ban conversion therapy in Canada is one step closer to becoming law. To everyone who has made this possible, thank you. Let’s keep building a country where everyone is free to be who they are and love who they love.” —Justin Trudeau

This is the third time the Liberals have introduced a bill to ban conversion therapy. Previous versions of the bill were discarded with the prorogation of Parliament in 2020 and dissolution of Parliament prior to the federal election in Sept. 2021. The Liberals and NDP have supported the ban in the past, while some Conservatives opposed it; this time, however, support in the House on Dec. 1 was unanimous. The Conservatives even put forward a motion to fast-track the legislation.

For more on Bill C-4: An Act to ammend the Criminal Code (Conversion Therapy), please visit the Parliament of Canada website.

