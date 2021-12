Attacking the premier on what might be his most commendable quality.

The Conservative Party of Quebec dropped some curious and revealing commentary about Premier François Legault on Monday, criticizing him for making time in his busy schedule for reading books. The tweet was a reaction to Legault saying that his job as premier is less difficult than that of outgoing Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin.

Effectivement, Bergevin lui n’avait pas le temps de lire des livres. #urgencesanitaire #passeport #PCQ pic.twitter.com/Vuame4K3lv — Parti conservateur du Québec (@PconservateurQc) November 29, 2021 Conservative party of Quebec criticizes François Legault… for reading books?

For all his faults, Legault’s support of Quebec authors and literary events is commendable.

Among the many criticisms of the anti-books tweet by the Quebec Conservatives was one pointing out that their leader Eric Duhaime had a lot of time to post selfies with dogs when he should have been encouraging Quebecers to be smart during the pandemic.

The Conservatives Party of Quebec is currently polling at 5% ahead of the provincial election coming up in the fall of 2022.

