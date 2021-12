Montreal Canadiens Coach Dominic Ducharme said in a press conference this morning that Carey Price likely won’t be playing with the team before Christmas. Price’s appearance skating at the Habs’ facility in Brossard last week may have gotten fans’ hopes up, but the sidelined goalie has yet to practise in his gear or with the team, two necessary steps in his road to returning to games. Yesterday a TVA Sports reporter hinted that we may see Price in full equipment this week, but Ducharme said the timeline for that is unknown.

As per the team’s epic streak of bad luck this season, it was also announced today that both Tyler Toffoli and Joel Edmundson will be out for several weeks with an upper-body injury and ongoing back injury, respectively. Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku remain on COVID protocol as both were diagnosed with the virus last week. Jeff Petry also has an upper-body injury and did not play over the weekend or practise today.

Dominique Ducharme répond aux questions des médias en direct du Complexe sportif Bell.



