A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics will do nothing to change China's behaviour

UPDATE 12:38 p.m. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada is participating in the diplomatic boycott of the forthcoming Olympics in Beijing, along with the U.S. and U.K. No Canadian diplomats with attend the Olympics or Paralympics due to China’s practice of arbitrary detention and other human rights abuses.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 78% of Canadians support some form of boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics. However, the survey also found that, despite a majority of Canadians (53%) supporting a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022, 73% agree that it’s unrealistic that anything Canada does will change the behaviour of China.

The poll was framed in light of Canada’s relationship with China given the arbitrary detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor (aka the two Michaels). Previous polls on the subject have also addressed China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims and the perception that the Chinese government hasn’t offered an honest account of what happened during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While 78% of Canadians support some form of boycott of the Beijing Olympics, few have much faith that it will help change China's behaviour:https://t.co/tgyEmycS0t pic.twitter.com/m1jfkA2Eta — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 7, 2021

