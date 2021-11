Oscar contender The Power of the Dog, Beatles doc Get Back, good, bad and ugly Christmas content & more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

A Castle for Christmas (new on Netflix)

One of the year’s very best films, The Power of the Dog, drops on Netflix on Dec. 1. The critically acclaimed film, directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, is adapted from a novel about a rancher whose life is disrupted when his brother marries a widowed innkeeper with a grown-up son. While the film is screening in Montreal and would be worth a big-screen experience, seeing it at home is the next best thing.

For holiday film fans, Christmas movies new and old continue to drop on Netflix. For the wholesome crowd, today A Castle for Christmas begins streaming. In this rom-com, Brooke Shields plays a famous author who goes to Scotland to buy a castle whose owner (Cary Elwes) doesn’t want to sell. For the less wholesome crowd, Nov. 28 sees the release of a Danish series called Elves, about a family that takes a Christmas trip to a Danish island that turns out to be populated by supernatural human-hating elves.

New on Amazon Prime Video

The ’90s version of Little Women ()

Do you hate Hallmark movies and love real cinema? Amazon Prime isn’t pulling any punches this December, adding some all-time classics to the platform. Among the selection dropping on Dec. 1 are Little Women (1994), Edward Scissorhands, Sleepless in Seattle, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Thin Red Line.

New on Crave

All the Harry Potter films (new on Crave)

Potterheads rejoice this Friday Nov. 26, all the Harry Potter films drop just in time for the holidays (assuming you also pay for HBO+Movies). For something a little different, the first episode of season 2 of the creative documentary series How to With John Wilson also drops on Crave (HBO) on Nov. 28. If you haven’t heard of the show, it’s perfect viewing for fans of Nathan for You (Nathan Fielder is also one of the executive producers).

New on CBC Gem

Write Around the World (new on CBC Gem)

The ever-charming Richard E. Grant (from cult classics such as Withnail & I and mainstream series and movies like Loki) brings us on a journey across Southern France, Spain and Italy to study local art and culture in the documentary program Write Around the World, which premieres today. Fans of culinary reality shows will be able to enjoy the holidays under the white tent, as The Great Canadian Baking Show (featuring fan-favourites) will also premiere on Nov. 26.

New on Disney Plus

Get Back (new on Disney Plus)

Disney’s monopoly on Christmas continues as holiday classic Ernest Saves Christmas drops on Nov. 26. The Beatles series Get Back offers an intimate and never-before-seen look at the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It Be, which premiered on Thursday and continues with new episodes Friday and Saturday night.

New on Shudder

The Advent Calendar (new on Shudder)

Horror fans shouldn’t feel left out during the holidays. Shudder-exlusive The Advent Calendar promises some terrifying counter-programming to the cute and romantic fare other channels are offering. Eva (Eugénie Derouand, Paris Police 1900) has been paraplegic for the past three years. When her birthday arrives, she receives a strange advent calendar as a gift. But instead of the traditional sweets, every day reveals something different; sometimes pleasant but often terrifying, and increasingly bloody. The film starts streaming on Dec. 2.

New on Criterion Channel

Rear Window (new on Crtierion Channel)

This holiday season, the Criterion Channel is giving us the gift of… murder! The streaming service is showcasing of over a dozen Hitchcock films including Vertigo, Rear Window and Shadow of a Doubt. For those looking to take down the patriarchy, they’ve also put together a comprehensive collection under the title The Female Gaze, featuring films by Chantal Akerman, Agnès Varda, Desiree Akhavan and Alice Rohrwacher. The third major theme for December is a spotlight on Italian neorealism: all your favourite Italian boys are back in action including new additions to the platform by Rossellini and Visconti. Continuing with their popular actor series, two small features on Joseph Cotten (The Third Man) and Glenda Jackson (Sunday, Bloody Sunday) round out the major themes for the month.

Some other notable films for December include the premiere of Ste. Anne (an experimental Canadian film that has found a lot of success on the festival circuit this year), Johnny To’s Throwdown and Albert Finney as Scrooge.

