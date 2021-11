The top events in Montreal, daily.

What to do in Montreal today

Montreal is never short of exciting events. Here is what to do in Montreal today, Monday, Nov. 1.

Outremont’s Platt Parc hosts a pumpkin parade, a family-friendly conclusion to Halloween in the city. 795 Dunlop, 4 p.m., free

795 Dunlop, 4 p.m., free Start your week off with some laughs at McKibbin’s “Mondays, Am I Right?” comedy night.

Anticafé hosts its first-ever movie night, with a triple-feature of horror films.

Salsa Loma is kicking off the first class of a six-week salsa program.

Rockette Bar launches a new weekly series, Vague Lundi, with DJs Triste Tant Xarah and DJ Laszlo Arnoldi. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

