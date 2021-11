VIDEO: Shea Weber plays soccer with the Habs in pregame warmup

The Montreal Canadiens just posted a video of Captain Shea Weber kicking the ball around with the Habs during a pregame soccer warmup ahead of tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Following last season’s stellar playoff run, the Montreal Canadiens announced that Weber would not be playing in the 2021–22 season, with the possibility of early retirement due to injuries.

The Habs posted the video of Shea Weber and the team with the caption “Soccer Dad,” which led to numerous comments about how great it was to see him again.

SOCCER DAD‼️#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Rz7Lno2DHf — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 29, 2021 VIDEO: Shea Weber plays soccer with the Habs in pregame warmup

Yesterday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that Marc Bergevin was relieved of his post as general manager, and that Jeff Gorton would act as executive VP for hockey operations until a new GM is found.

