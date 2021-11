Valérie Plante has been reelected mayor of Montreal

At 9:05 p.m., just over an hour after polls closed, Qc125 officially called a winner of the mayoral component of the Montreal municipal election, announcing that incumbent Mayor Valérie Plante is projected to be keeping her post at City Hall, defeating her primary rival Denis Coderre.

À 21h05, Qc125 projette que Valérie Plante sera réélue à la mairie de Montréal. #mtlpoli pic.twitter.com/EcIo1ELMph — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) November 8, 2021 Valérie Plante projected to be the winner of the Montreal mayoral race

Polling expert Philippe J. Fournier of 338 Canada and Qc125 noted just before 8:30 p.m. that if the first votes counted were from advance voting last weekend, Plante’s slight lead (or the fact that they were close to tied) didn’t bode well for Coderre.

Si les premiers votes comptés sont bel et bien les votes par anticipation et que Plante et Coderre sont presqu’à égalité, ça n’augure rien de bon pour Denis Coderre. #mtlpoli — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) November 8, 2021 Plante’s early lead suggested Coderre was in trouble.

