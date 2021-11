Today, online casinos have grown more popular thanks in no small part to new tech. You don’t have to go to a land-based casino anymore to try and win at your favorite games. There are a large number of casino games that you can now play online, in the comfort of your home.

Some might say that online casinos can’t compare to the thrill of land-based casinos. While it is true that it is different, online casinos have live dealer games. These games aim to bring that feeling of winning in a real casino to online games.

Online live casino games are booming. Human dealers control all the action in these games, in real-time. It doesn’t matter where you are playing from, these games will make you feel part of the action. Even esports Canada and global bettors will also get into the live casino betting experience.

Want to know why you should start playing live casino games? Check out below!

You can play all your favorite table games

Live Roulette

Roulette is all about suspense. Players feel immersed in the game when playing online live dealer games. You play live casino roulette on a real wheel with an actual ball, with players able to hear and see the spin. Most online casinos allow you to choose between American and European roulette.

Baccarat

You don’t even have to leave your seat when you play live Baccarat. Many of the live dealer Baccarat games feature multi-tier progressive jackpots. A lot of them also have intriguing incentives.

Live Blackjack

Blackjack is all about being able to see and talk with your opponent as well as the dealer. Playing these games live can be more exciting than playing with a random number generator (RNG).

Live Poker

Poker is intense, which is why so many gamblers enjoy it so much. Live casino poker lets players experience all the thrill of traditional play. Many of the best live casinos provide many poker games. Three Card Stud, Texas Hold’em, and Casino Hold’em are the most popular games.

Players in some online poker games have twice the odds of beating the dealer. This is because of the many super side bets and progressive jackpots you can get. Also, online live games are clean of second-hand smoke, and players are not required to tip.

Live casino games are the real deal

Live dealer games let players enjoy the thrilling experience of a land-based casino. They allow you to do this without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

The studios that film these games feature a cutting-edge design. The tables are set up to mimic an actual land-based casino feel.

Cameras placed around the table record all the action. In a studio-based casino, there are often three camera views.

A wide-angle shot in front of the dealer, table, and game, as well as a backdrop

A second camera focuses on the dealer

A third camera zooms in for a closer look at all the action on the table.

Players can keep an eye on the entire game by using these viewpoints. The cameras have optical character recognition built-in. This makes it easier to read what’s going on. The camera captures the footage at 200 frames per second, catching every card shuffle. The cards and the placement of the roulette ball are visible to the players.

You can interact with the dealers

Many players of classic casino games value the art of talking. While not as personal as sitting in front of a dealer and chatting, live dealer games provide an immersive experience.

A chat box allows players to speak with the dealer. When you type a question into the box, the dealer can see it on a wide screen for them to react to when they have time. The people who work for these live casino companies are friendly and entertaining. They converse by name and share stories during the game.

Live dealers are trained professionals. They work with actual cards as well as roulette wheels. Throughout the game, they engage with the players. Players are welcome to join at any time and from any place in the world.

Playing with live dealers is assuring

Those who play online will feel more at ease if they can play certain classic table games with a live dealer. Some people doubt RNG and believe that the odds are rigged against them.

The gameplay is more natural, and many gamers like to know that their real people manage their bets. Online gaming has already become more human-like thanks to live casinos.

Every studio has a control room where the director and production crew can see what’s going on the screen. Unlike online betting, where algorithms spot problem gambling, live casinos have a team to assure safe gambling.

The mobile apps are getting better

Technology has advanced since the debut of these types of games. Developers in the business are now ensuring that mobile compatibility is the priority.

No matter where they are, gamers may now log in and join live table games. Many of these casino apps have all the same excellent features as their desktop versions. Players can speak with dealers, place bets, and watch the action.

Live casinos are the future

Virtual and augmented reality is the next step in live dealer games. Playing in games where your opponents are on the other side of the planet will no longer be a fantasy. Many are already investing in the research and development of that technology.

Online live casino games bridge the gap between web and land-based gaming. These web-based games are more real than their computer-generated versions.

These are the top 6 reasons why you should play live casino games. The best part is, anyone with an internet connection is welcome to join in on the fun. Whether you’re an avid fan of esports Canada markets or slot games, live casino games are exciting to try out.