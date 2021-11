40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Montreal come from transportation.

“To fight against climate change in Montreal, we must reduce the space given to cars”

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin has released a statement pertaining to the UN Climate Change Conference currently happening in Glasgow. Her statement emphasizes the importance of reducing the number of cars in Montreal and beyond, as a major factor in lowering greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change.

“The constant increase in the space dedicated to cars and parking leads to more traffic, pollution, noise and heat islands. In Montreal, 40% of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. “To fight against climate change, we must reduce the space given to cars.”

For more on the UN Climate Change Conference, please visit its website.

