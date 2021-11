A Never Apart open house, a Radio Radio release party, the International Wrestling Syndicate and more.

Friday, Nov. 12

Radio Radio celebrate the release of their new album À la Carte with a performance at Club Soda. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $28.75

Catch Gazoline play their new album, Gazoline III, for the first time at le National, alongside opening act les Shirley. 1220 St-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $10

Phil Hanley, the Vancouver-born comedian responsible for writing Disney’s Air Buddies, plays the Comedy Nest. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 8 and 10:30 p.m., $13.53–$19.35

Saturday, Nov. 13

The CCA launches a new exhibition, A Section of Now, with a three-part event that includes conversations with several designers and curators involved. 1920 Baile, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., free

Never Apart reopens its doors to the public with a Fall Open House. 7049 St-Urbain, 1 p.m., free

Heavy Montreal is bringing wrestling back to MTelus. International Wrestling Syndicate returns to the venue for what they are calling “the most infamous event in Canadian wresting.” 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $40

After 20 long months, Rock Night returns to Bar Le Ritz PDB! Stop by to hear all of your favourite punk, post-punk and new wave classics during their London Calling event. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $7

Sunday, Nov. 14

Also this weekend at Bar le Ritz PDB, alt-rockers Barber for the Queen play the venue alongside opening act Arretcourt. These bands should appeal to fans of Arctic Monkeys and Tame Impala. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $10

Drag queens Wendy Warhol and Crystal Starz present their Mother’s Daughter show at Bar le Cocktail. 1669 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $16.52

