Finneas live, the last Montreal Alouettes home game of the season, M for Montreal, Expozine and more.

Friday, Nov. 19

The Montreal Alouettes play their final regular-season game, facing off against the Ottawa Redblacks at the Percival Molson Stadium. 475 des Pins W., 7:30 p.m., $25–$115

Joy Ride Records takes over Club Soda, with signees such as Loud, Rymz and JordyBoy taking the stage as part of the M for Montreal music festival. All profits from this show go to the Saint-Michel legal clinic. 1225 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $21

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Ride Records (@joyriderecords) Loud, Rymz and JordyBoy are among the acts playing Club Soda for the Joy Ride Records party.

Victor Rodriguez, Mitch Oliver and other DJs are set to play Front Republic’s FRst Rave Back event. The party goes down in the basement of a church now known as Centre St-Jax. 1439 Ste-Catherine W., 9 p.m., $25

Saturday, Nov. 20

Expozine, Canada’s largest small press fair, is going down on Saturday and Sunday at SAT. The annual event, featuring 270+ publishers, authors and artists selling their stuff, is reserved for 18+ visitors with a vaccine passport. 1201 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, free entry

Finneas (aka Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator) plays the Corona Theatre with fellow L.A. singer-songwriter Marinelli opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $91–$146

Box KO Events and Grant Brothers Boxing present Box City, an amateur gala at le Rinque featuring some of the most promising local fighters. 8355 Montview, 5:30 p.m., $25–$100

Super Taste’s Divas Dance Party has returned! Head down to Bar le Ritz PDB for I’m Every Woman, featuring decade-spanning hits of generational girlbosses. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $13

Sunday, Nov. 21

Punk-rocker Jeff Rosenstock brings his No Dream Tour to the Corona Theatre, with opening acts Slaughter Beach, Dog and Oceanator. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $32

