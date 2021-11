A crucial CF Montreal match (with free merch), a Madison Cunningham concert and more.

CF Montreal scramble for a last-minute MLS playoff spot as they face Houston Dynamo FC. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the Saputo Stadium will receive free toques. 4750 Sherbrooke E. 7:30 p.m., $25–$225

Bass Drive Wednesdays presents the 26th edition of Open Deck & Chill. The event includes a set by DJ MORMIN, who is celebrating their birthday. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Winnipeg singer-songwriter Field Guide plays l’Escogriffe with opener Georgia Harmer. 4467 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $18.50

Montreal indie-rock sweethearts TOPS perform at Théâtre Rialto alongside opening act Sean Nicholas Savage. 5823 Parc, 8 p.m., $22

After being the opening act on Harry Styles’ arena tour earlier this year, Grammy-nominated Americana artist Madison Cunningham brings her talents to l’Astral. The openers are S.G. Goodman. 305 Ste-Catherine, 8 p.m., $50

UQAM Gaming is hosting a League of Legends tournament. Come show off your gaming skills at Meltdown Montreal. 2035 St-Denis, 5 p.m.

