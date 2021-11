A webinar with Leonard Cohen: On a Wire author Philippe Girard, Red Notice screenings, a launch party at Ping Pong Club and more.

Drawn & Quarterly hosts a Zoom webinar with Philippe Girard, author of the graphic novel Leonard Cohen: On a Wire. Click here to register. 8 p.m., free

Ahead of its digital debut on Nov. 12, the Netflix original action film Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Godot and the Rock, is screening in theatres across Montreal. Click here for showtimes.

The reveal of the theme for the 13th edition of Pica magazine goes down at Ping Pong Club. Head down to the nightclub to catch DJs Young Apollo and Lily-Jade Beauregard on the ones and twos. 5788 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $15

The Coup de coeur francophone festival continues tonight, with franco rappers David Campana and Shotto Guapo performing at l’Escogriffe. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $19.05

Ensemble Tessala, the trio of Samuel Bonnet, Nathaniel Huard and Jean-Philippe Reny, are performing at la Sala Rossa as part of the Festival du Monde Arabe de Montréal. 4848 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free

