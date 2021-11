Pink $weats live, Raising the Roof comedy fundraiser, the play Jonathan: The Seagull Parable premieres and more.

R&B singer Pink $weats makes his return to Montreal for a performance at the Corona Theatre. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $35

The Geordie Theatre/Surreal SoReal co-production Jonathan: The Seagull Parable debuts at Théâtre Denise-Pelletier. Catch the play at the venue until Dec. 11. 4353 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $38

Raising the Roof stops in Montreal as part of its five-city Canadian stand-up comedy tour. Catch local talents such as Steve Patrick Adams, Amanda McQueen and Inés Anaya performing (and contribute to an organization committed to ending homeless and creating affordable housing) at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $30

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts hosts Albert Cano Smit, a young classical pianist who will perform a selection of Bach and Schumann classics as part of the Bach Festival. 1339 Sherbrooke W., 7:30 p.m., $25–$65

Tonight is your absolute last chance to catch Genesis in Montreal, as they perform their final show in the city as part of The Last Domino? Tour. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7 p.m., $278.25–$327.25

