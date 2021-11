Martha Wainwright, 20some and Le Ren concerts, a Cinéma l’Amour art exhibition and more.

Montreal legend Martha Wainwright will perform tunes from her latest album Love Will Be Reborn, at Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard W., 8 p.m., $41

Cinéma l’Amour celebrates its 40th anniversary with a special art exhibition at Hampton Gallery in NDG. The show launches today and runs through Nov. 28. 6073 Sherbrooke W., 6 p.m., free

Le Ren perform the first show of a two-night stretch at la Sala Rosa, with opening act Eve Parker Finley. The latter was voted one of Montreal’s Best Electronic Acts, Best Singer-Songwriter and Best-Dressed in Cult MTL’s Best of MTL 2021 poll. 4848 Saint-Laurent, 8 p.m., $17.85

Dead Obies member 20some launches his new album Home Run at Caberet Lion d’Or. The performance is part of the Coup de coeur francophone festival. 1676 Ontario E., 6:30, $25.12

A retrospective screening of the 1990 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize-winning film Chameleon Street is happening at Cinéma Moderne. It stars Wendell B. Harris Jr., who also wrote and directed the feature. 5150 St-Laurent, 8:45 p.m., $15

