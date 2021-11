Jackie Robinson documentary Dear Jackie at RIDM, Connaisseur Ticaso live, Battle of Wits and more.

Dear Jackie, a documentary analyzing historical and societal racism through the lens of Jackie Robinson’s life and times, premieres at Cinéma du Musée. The film is part of the 2021 programming for RIDM, the Montreal International Documentary Festival, which started yesterday and continues in a hybrid format through Nov. 24. 1379-A Sherbrooke W., 8 p.m., $11.38

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RIDM (@ridm_festival) Montreal director Henri Pardo premieres his new film Dear Jackie at RIDM.

Connaisseur Ticaso, who picked up the award for Best Rap Album for his debut LP Normal de l’Est at this past weekend’s Gala de l’ADISQ, will perform at a belated record launch l’Astral. Opening act Mikezup is also launching his album Couleurs Primaires and Shash’U will play a DJ set. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m.

Live comedy quiz show Battle of Wits celebrates its two-year anniversary. Tranna Wintour and Paul Baluyot will face off against drag queen Pam Demic, with Elspeth Wright on hosting duties. 3956 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $15

The Société des arts technologiques launches the first edition of Écolab, which will feature a multitude of Quebec cultural panelists coming together to speak on the climate crisis. 1202 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free

Musician Maude Audet presents her new show, La grande escale, alongside a slew of special guests at Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard W., 8 p.m., $30

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please click here.