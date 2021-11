The election, Anti-Flag and Jake Clemons live, a Turbo Haüs “Pity Party” and more.

Friday, Nov. 5

After being robbed for a fourth (!!!) time, Montreal bar and music venue Turbo Haüs are throwing themselves a Pity Party. The venue plans on “playing ‘Slow Ride’ 50 times to make us feel better.” Come show support to a Montreal venue who deserve better than this. 2040 St-Denis, 5 p.m., free

Etienne Dufresne plays Église Saint-Ambroise as part of the Coup de Coeur Francophone music festival. It’s the Montreal-based artist’s first performance since the release of his debut album Excalibur, which combines elements of electro and R&B with acoustic guitar and lyrical songwriting. 1215 Beaubien E., 9:30 p.m., $20.29

77 Montréal and Greenland Productions present Pittsburg punks Anti-Flag at M Telus, with openers Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Doll Skin. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 7 p.m., $59.50

Another Montreal-based singer-songwriter, Le Ren, plays her second consecutive night at la Sala Rossa, this time with opener Magella. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7:30 p.m., $15/$20

Saturday, Nov 6.

Time to vote in the Montreal municipal election, on Saturday or Sunday. For more information on where you can vote and what you need to bring with you, please visit the Élections Montréal website.

It’s the battle for Montreal, as McGill faces Concordia in the RSEQ Quebec Rugby Championship. This match is a must-see for college sports fans across the city. 475 des Pins W., 1 p.m., $20

Jake Clemons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band takes his solo show to l’Astral. Jake is the nephew of the late, great Clarence Clemons and a tremendous saxophone talent in his own right. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $31.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Clemons (@jakeclemons) Jake Clemons has been with the E Street Band since his uncle’s passing in 2011.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Today is the last day of Fierté Montreal Pride’s guided (minibus) tour of 2SLGBTQI+ historical sites in the city.

Vandad K hosts Théâtre Sainte-Catherine’s weekly comedy night, Sloppy Sundays. Come see comedians indulge in “wet long form experimental standup comedy.” 264 Ste-Catherine E., 9:30 p.m., $10

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List for things to do in Montreal, please click here.