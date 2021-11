Bass Drive marks the return of dancing in clubs, RIDM and Queer Cinema for Palestine screenings and more.

Dancing is back in Montreal! Bass Drive is wasting no time celebrating the occasion, presenting the first edition of Danser Debout at le Belmont, with headliner Lower. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

The week-long street dance event Festival 100Lux begins today with a Double Trouble vogue session at Espace Sans Luxe. 4321 Papineau, 6 p.m., free

Montreal documentary festival RIDM continues until next Monday. Today’s programming includes Gorbachev. Heaven, a documentary on Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the USSR before the fall of the Soviet Union. The film screens at Cinéma du Musée. 1397-A Sherbrooke W., 6 p.m., $11.38

Cinema Politica, Feminist Media Studio, Regards Palestiniens and Palestinian Youth Mouvement are presenting screenings of a number of short films at la Sala Rossa as part of Queer Cinema for Palestine. 4848 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., donation-based

The second online edition of the annual wine and spirit show la Grande Degustation de Montréal begins today. The week-long event features virtual wine and cocktail-tasting workshops from various regions of the world. For more information, please visit the festival’s website. 6 p.m., free

