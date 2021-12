Recipes for a Maple Old-Fashioned, Maple Whisky Sour and Spicy Eggnog to help us stay warm over the holidays.

Ungava Spirits, the makers of one of Quebec’s finest gins, is also the distillery behind Coureur des Bois Maple Whisky. Crafted in the Eastern Townships, it perfectly combines the richness of the best Canadian whiskies with the smoothness of Quebec pure maple syrup. Enjoy it on the rocks or in a tasty cocktail.

Here are three delicious winter cocktails that you can make with Coureur des Bois Maple Whisky.

Maple Old-Fashioned

30 ml (1 oz.) Coureur des Bois Maple Whisky

30 ml (1 oz.) Canadian Whisky (Lot no.40)

2 dashes of chocolate bitters (optional)

Orange zest

Ice cubes

Preparation:

Combine all the ingredients, except the orange zest, in an old fashioned glass with a few ice cubes Stir. Garnish with orange zest.

Spicy Eggnog

(6 portions)

90 ml (3 oz.) Coureur des Bois Maple Whisky

90 ml (3 oz.) Chic Choc Spiced Rum

450 ml (15 oz.) eggnog

4 bags of chai tea

12 drops of Angostura bitters

Star anise

Preparation:

Heat the eggnog to a simmer in a stovetop pan. Remove from the heat and add the tea bags Allow it to steep for 2 hours, then refrigerate until the mixture is chilled. Pour the rum, whisky, Angostura bitters and chilled spiced eggnog into a pitcher. Mix well. Serve in cups and garnish with one star anise pod.

Maple Whisky Sour

45 ml (1 ½ oz.) Coureur des Bois Maple Whisky

30 ml (1 oz.) lemon/lime juice

12 ml (⅓ oz.) simple syrup*

½ egg white

Ice

Angostura bitters (optional)

(*To make simple syrup, cook equal parts sugar and water over medium heat. Once the sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and refrigerate.)

Preparation:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and dry shake a few seconds. Add ice cubes and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon zest.

