Almost a third of young employees in Quebec are thinking of leaving their company within the next year over salary, benefits, the lack of professional challenges and prospects for advancement.

“The labour shortage will worsen and give even more power to employees”

According to a new report published in 24Heures, almost a third of young employees in Quebec are thinking of leaving their company, which, at a time when there is already a labour shortage, should become more difficult for employers, but also result in opportunities for employees.

The report found that 31% of 18 to 34-year-old workers are tempted to resign within the next year due to “salary, benefits and the lack of professional challenges and prospects for advancement.”

According to Sébastien Poitras, Assistant Vice-President of Public Affairs and Communications at Leger, the leverage during this time will be in favour of employees rather than employers.

“It will become quite important to meet employees’ expectations by offering them sought-after elements such as flexibility, working conditions and an adequate salary. Otherwise they will not be able to retain talent.” —Sébastien Poitras

Jean-Marc Leger also commented on the findings, confirming that “the labour shortage will worsen and give even more power to employees.”

— Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) November 22, 2021 The labour shortage in Quebec is projected to get worse, resulting in even more power given to the demands of employees.

A previous Leger poll on the labour shortage found that 1 in 2 Canadians believe minimum wage should be tied to inflation in order to encourage service industry workers to go back to work.

