Today marks the beginning of the annual vaccination campaign against the flu in Montreal. Montreal Public Health Director Mylène Drouin shared a post reminding people to make their appointments, including those who’ve already been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“The flu can crack your defenses, even if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19. The flu shot is the best way to protect yourself against the flu and its complications. Many people at risk are eligible for free vaccinations.”

Public health has confirmed that you are able to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 during the same vaccination session, and that “there is no prescribed waiting period between the two vaccines.”

To make an appointment for a flu vaccination in Montreal, please click here.

La campagne de vaccination contre la grippe saisonnière débute aujourd’hui. Le 💉constitue le meilleur moyen de se protéger contre la grippe et ses complications.



Plusieurs personnes à risque sont admissibles à la vaccination gratuite.



Pour prendre RDV: https://t.co/3ATzH8YUyA — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) November 1, 2021 The flu vaccination campaign begins today in Montreal

