The current wait time at the U.S. border between Quebec and NY is three hours

An untold number of idling cars are jamming the border between Lacolle, Quebec and Champlain, New York on day one of the reopening of the U.S. land border to Canadians — the current wait time is three hours.

Would you risk running out of gas to traipse around New York State? Where are these people going on a Monday morning? It’s seven hours to New York City so you could conceivably arrive in time for dinner. But it’s more likely that Quebecers are crossing the border just because they can, going to a mall in Plattsburgh and getting takeout at Taco Bell while spewing tons of c02 into the atmosphere. Come on now.

The border wait time can be monitored here.

For the first time in 20 months, fully vaccinated Canadians can cross the US border by land. Right now, the wait at Champlain, NY is 2 hours+ @CTVNews @CTVNationalNews pic.twitter.com/f6yXCpnMoJ — Vanessa Lee 李 恬 詩 (@VanessaLeeCTV) November 8, 2021

Only fully vaccinated Canadians are being permitted to enter the U.S., and proof of a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours is also required. If your stay in the U.S. is no longer than 72 hours, no additional test is needed to re-enter Canada. If the trip exceeds 72 hours, Canadians must show proof of a negative PCR test to return home.

