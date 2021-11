Team Canada plays their first game on Feb. 3 in a women’s match against Switzerland.

Team Canada has just unveiled the new hockey jerseys that its men’s and women’s teams will be wearing at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The jerseys are made by Nike, and will feature three different colour combinations: a white jersey with a red maple leaf, a red jersey with a black maple leaf and a black jersey with a black maple leaf with a red outline.

The jerseys all looks amazing, and fans will be able to see Team Canada playing in them as early as Feb. 3 in a women’s match against Switzerland.

“We all know that Team Canada is a force of nature. So, it’s fitting that the design was inspired by norther storms, which are fast-moving cold fronts that originate from the north and send strong winds south, causing temperatures to plummet rapidly. Graphic lines on the maple leaf crest gives dimension to the design, but are also representative of how snow and Arctic winds are shown on weather maps. Those weather map-type lines also appear on the shoulder yoke of the black jersey, creating a subtle maple leaf pattern.” —Team Canada

