In light of the controversy over Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau claiming that he’s been able to live in Montreal for 14 years without speaking or learning French, Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has shared a video from one of his shows where he pokes fun at the city’s unilingual Anglos. In the video, Sammy shakes his head at people in the audience claiming to only know English, accusing them of never leaving the West Island. He also has some comments about Vaudreuil and Lachine.

Sugar Sammy shared the video, saying, “If you need someone to hunt down unilingual Anglos, I’m your man!”

Si vous avez besoin de quelqu’un pour faire la chasse aux unilingues anglos, I’m your man !



Sugar Sammy recently announced a new set of bilingual secret shows in Montreal, which will go on sale Nov. 16.

