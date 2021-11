Following last week’s 1-0 win against Costa Rica, Canada is set to play another FIFA World Cup qualifier today against Mexico at 9:05 p.m. E.T. The match is taking place at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, AB, which is receiving up to 20 centimetres of snow throughout the day, with temperatures expected to reach -5°C during the game. Canada Soccer has posted a series of photos showing the intense snow removal going on at the stadium.

Attendees have been advised to “arrive early, be loud and dress warmly in your Canada Red!” Check out the photos and video below.

When told yesterday that temperature could reach as low as -10C during tonight’s match, Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies said, “Minus-10 is not easy on anybody so that’s going to be a little bit tough, but we’re Canadian, we’re built for this weather.”

Canada is currently in third place in the regional qualification tournament ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with three wins, four draws and zero losses. The U.S. and Mexico are tied for first and Panama is in fourth place. The top three teams out of eight competing in the CONCACAF tournament will qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team will enter into intercontinental playoffs. Canada will play three more qualifying matches in March.

