The Canadian government is ending oil and natural gas expansion subsidies by the end of 2023.

Quebecers are most in favour of ending $8B oil and natural gas subsidies

A new study by Leger has asked Canadians about their perspectives on climate change, in light of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. According to the results, 61% of Canadians support the Canadian government ending subsidies that help oil and natural gas companies operate and expand their operations outside of Canada by the end of next year, an amount totalling $8-billion.

Of all the provinces in favour of ending these oil and natural gas subsidies, Quebecers showed the must support for the initiative, at 74%. The only province whose majority of citizens were not in support was Alberta, at 38%.

The following context was provided ahead of the question on ending the oil and natural gas subsidies.

“At the Climate Change Summit, the Canadian government announced that it will end subsidies that help oil and natural gas companies operate and expand their operations outside Canada by the end of next year. These subsidies amount to about $8-billion in annual support for these companies. Do you support or oppose this policy?”

Quebecers are most in favour of ending $8B oil and natural gas subsidies

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.