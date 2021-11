The Quebec government revealed a six-year plan for major expenditures on social and affordable housing. The source of the funding is the Canada-Quebec housing agreement, which was signed in 2018.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest announced that $279-million will be spent on the construction of 3,000 new social housing units, while over $2-billion will be put towards the renovation of affordable (ie. low-rent) housing in poor condition and over $847-million is being allotted to provide additional assistance to beneficiaries of the Housing Allowance program.

Earlier this year, the Quebec Federation of Low-rental Housing Tenants asked the government to to invest $ 2.2-billion for the renovation of 655 buildings across that province that have been graded D and E based on their dilapidated state.

Nous avons trois priorités dans le cadre de l’Entente Canada-Québec sur le logement👇



1️⃣ la construction de logements sociaux



2️⃣ la rénovation des HLM



3️⃣ le soutien direct aux locataires



Quebec to invest $3-billion to renovate and build affordable & social housing

