As announced by Health Minister Christian Dubé on Nov. 9, booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for all Quebec seniors over the age of 70. Seniors living in residences and Quebecers over the age of 75 have been able to make appointments over the last two weeks. The appointment date must be at least six months after the administration of a second dose.

Dubé noted during the Nov. 9 press conference that booster shots will not be available to the population aged 69 and under just yet, with the exception of those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Studies have found that immunity tends to decrease over time in people over 80.

For more information and to book and appointment, please click here.

