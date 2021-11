François Legault meets his “biggest fan” with a LEGO tattoo of the premier

Quebec Premier François Legault has just shared a photo of himself with a man who is showing off his tattoo, which features the face of the premier himself, over the word “LEGO” and two needles. Legault shared the post saying, “My biggest fan?”

Legault was in Shawinigan, Quebec during his interaction with the fan.

