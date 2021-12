The video depicts officers pinning a Black youth to the ground and shoving snow in his mouth with a boot.

Quebec City cops who assaulted a Black youth have been suspended with pay

The Quebec City police officers seen assaulting a Black youth in a video that went viral over the weekend have been suspended.

#INTERVENTION | À la suite des événements survenus dans la nuit du 26 au 27 novembre 2021 et dans le cadre de notre enquête évolutive, la direction du SPVQ tient à communiquer la décision de suspendre 5 policiers impliqués dans les événements. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 30, 2021 Quebec City cops in violent arrest video suspended with pay

The video, shot on the night of Nov. 26–27, depicts a violent arrest wherein SPVQ officers pinned down a Black youth and shoved snow in his mouth with a boot.

According to CTV, the SPVQ officers involved in the assault are now suspended with pay.

