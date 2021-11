Claudine Runanika Kajabika and her eight-year-old girls were last seen in Longueuil.

Longueuil police are looking for a missing 48-year-old woman named Claudine Runanika Kajabika and her eight-year-old twin daughters Florence and Florentine, who have been missing since Tuesday. Kajabika, who is of Congolese origin, has black hair, brown eyes and brown skin, is about 5’3″ tall and weighs 176 pounds.

This is not an Amber Alert but family members fear for the safety of the mother and daughters. Police say they are travelling by public transit and could be anywhere between Quebec and Manitoba.

Anyone with any information on their whereabout are asked to call 911.

UNE MÈRE ET SES JUMELLES DISPARUES. Le Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) sollicite l'aide de la population afin de localiser une mère et ses 2 filles, rapportées disparues de Longueuil, depuis mardi le 9 novembre.

