PHOTOS: The Habs had a belated Halloween party and it was not lit

Because the team was busy having their asses handed to them on the West Coast over Halloween weekend, the Habs finally had a Halloween party in Montreal yesterday. The ’80s-themed costumes included ski-wear of the neon or skin-tight varities, awkward workout attire and the old Canadian tuxedo. Some looks are hard to determine from the group shot, but involved period-appropriate reflective shades, cheesy Hawaiian shirts, heavy metal hair, headbands, windbreakers and vintage t-shirts. We wish we knew what was going on with Brendan Gallagher, who appears to be wearing a pink wig.

Montreal Canadiens and their special ladies.

A Monday night before a game day doesn’t seem like the ideal time for a party, and while it looks like the Habs enjoyed a little levity with their goofy costumes, judging from the photos it’s not evident that a particularly fun party ensued here.

The players’ girlfriends (largely responsible for making these photos public) appear to be more celebratory, and some of them can even be seen holding beers and cocktails — holy Molson!

i hope we never stop getting content from this party pic.twitter.com/jZUmSX7wEU — ava (@teapottoffoIi) November 9, 2021 It was ladies night when it came to cocktails, or at the very least sugary liquids.

Pezzetta as himself, is awesome. pic.twitter.com/zJXjFs40IG — Dan (@Dgagne57) November 9, 2021 Michael Pezzetta didn’t have to do much to get into character.

Not present at last night’s party were Carey Price, who met with the team today for the first time since arriving back in town on the weekend, and Cole Caufield, who is currently playing in the AHL farm team the Laval Rocket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Habs (@instahabs) Carey Price family pic from last year included in this slider, just because.

