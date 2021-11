Habs fan account Instahabs posted a photo of a fan who posed with Carey Price at a Montreal hair salon where he stopped in for a haircut today. It’s the first time we’ve seen the Habs goalie outside of his wife’s social media accounts since the playoffs, and the first time he’s been photographed in the city since his return over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Habs (@instahabs) Carey Price went out for a haircut in Montreal, connected with a Habs fan

Yesterday Price announced that he spent most of the month of October in the NHL players assistance program due to a mental health struggle with “substance use.” Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme suggested yesterday morning that Price’s return to playing with the Habs would be a four-step training process. Price noted in his statement that he’s taking his mental health progress day by day, and “with that comes some uncertainty with when I will return to play.”

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.