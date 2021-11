The trade that the Habs needed?

Nick Suzuki traded a puck for orange Tic Tacs ahead of Habs win last night

During last night’s team practice ahead of their 6-3 win against the Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki obliged a kid with a sign asking him or Cole Caufield to trade a hockey puck for a pack of orange Tic Tacs. Neither Suzuki nor Caufield logged any points during the game, but it’s safe to say the trade didn’t hurt the team.

The Montreal Canadiens posted photos of the “deal” on social media.

