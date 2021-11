Today is Disney Plus Day and the streaming service has been red hot with its announcements, including new X-Men and Spider-Man animated series.

It’s hard to believe it has been nearly 25 years since the original X-Men series debuted on Fox Kids. X-Men ’97 is set to capture the charm of the original while bringing many exciting new elements to the table. Disney Plus teased the forthcoming X-Men series with a meme of Wolverine longing for new content.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will explore the early life and times of Peter Parker before he developed into the web-slinging superhero that we all know and love. It is unknown whether or not Tom Holland will reprise his role for the show.

While X-Men ’97 has been announced for 2023, there are no concrete details as to when Spider-Man: The Freshman Year will premiere on the streaming service. Elsewhere, Disney and Marvel have outlined details for superhero series such as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and everyone’s favourite sentient tree, Groot. Keep an eye on Disney Plus’s social media accounts for more exciting film and television updates throughout the day.

