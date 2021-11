It might not be the hit of the year, but I’ve certainly seen the trailer for House of Gucci (Nov. 24) more often than I’ve seen any other trailer this year. Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the prestigious Italian fashion brand. The supporting cast is rounded out by Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino — most of whom seem to be gunning for Oscars alongside the leads.

The biggest hit of the month is likely to be Eternals (Nov. 4), the first Marvel movie to be helmed by an Oscar winner. Chloe Zhao directs this tale of God-like beings who are tasked with protecting the Earth from afar. Early reviews are mixed, with some praising the different pacing and others describing it as a bit of a slog. (Read our review of Eternals here.)

An early frontrunner for awards season since its festival run, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast (Nov. 12) is an autobiographical tale of the writer/director’s youth in violence-torn Belfast. Catriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench star. Will Smith is also earning plaudits for his role as Ricahrd Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard (Nov. 19). Though some have been critical of the film focusing on the man behind two of the most successful female athletes in recent memory, the film is nevertheless said to transcend biopic formula.

Kicked around the schedule for the last 18 months or so, Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally hitting theatres on Nov. 19. This sequel puts Egon Spengler’s grandchildren back in the saddle. Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd star, and as the trailer suggests, we can expect some appropriate cameos from the old guard. In terms of unclear sequel/reboot hybrids, we can also count on Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (Nov. 24), which moves the franchise away from Milla Jovovich and towards Kaya Scodelario and Hannah John-Kamen. Rebecca Hall makes her directorial debut with Passing, in which two mixed-race childhood friends meet later in life and find themselves living opposite lives on each side of their racial identity. It premieres on Netflix on Nov. 10.

Locally, the biggest release has to be L’arracheuse de temps (Nov. 19), a fantasy film based on the 2009 tale by storyteller Fred Pellerin (whose work was already adapted twice with the hit films Babine and Ésimésac). Geneviève Schmidt, Céline Bonnier and Pier-Luc Funk star. In somewhat semi-local releases, however, none looms bigger than Aline, the Voice of Love, a French co-production in which director Valérie Lemercier plays a thinly veiled version of Céline Dion… at every age. The film has been side-eyed by Quebec audiences ever since it was announced, but we’ll finally get to see what all the fuss is about on Nov. 26. (Read our scalding review of Aline, following its Cannes premiere, here.)

Kristen Stewart stars in Spencer (Nov. 5), a Lady Di biopic from director Pablo Larraín (who also did the great Jackie, starring Natalie Portman). Though Lady Di stuff is nearing complete saturation in the media, Larrain’s film — and particularly Stewart — are getting great notices during early screenings. (Read our review of Spencer here.) Controversial / weird French auteur Bruno Dumont returns with France (Nov. 5), a comedy starring Léa Seydoux as a celebrity journalist whose life is turned upside down when she gets into a car accident. As usual with Dumont, this has proven divisive in its theatrical run.

The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star in Red Notice, a Netflix heist comedy that seems to have been absolutely written by an algorithm. Also fulfilling the algorithm vibes over at Disney Plus is Home Sweet Home Alone, a remake of Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates as the forgotten child taking on a couple of criminals (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney). Both are out on streaming platforms Nov. 12. ■

This article originally appeared in the November 2021 issue of Cult MTL. Check Montreal cinema showtimes here.

