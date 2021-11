Support for O’Toole has dropped off dramatically since the election.

Jagmeet Singh and Erin O’Toole are now tied for Prime Minister preference

According to a new Nanos poll, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole are now tied as the preferred choice for Prime Minister of Canada, with 21% support. This is an increase of two points for Jagmeet Singh and a decrease of seven points for Erin O’Toole since the previous Nanos poll before the election.

Justin Trudeau is still the most preferred choice as Prime Minister, with 32% support overall.

Preferred choice as Prime Minister 🇨🇦:



🔴32% Trudeau

🔵21% O'Toole

🟠21% Singh

⚪️18% Unsure

🟣6% Bernier



[Nanos Research, Oct. 22 – Nov. 12, 2021, n=1,000] — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) November 16, 2021 NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole are now tied as the preferred choice for Prime Minister of Canada.

