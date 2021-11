“Gendron handles her words and the words of others with great care, understanding the love, pain and death rooted in the canon.”

Myriam Gendron, Ma délire – Songs of love, lost & found (independent)

Gendron’s 2014 album based on Dorothy Parker poems, Not So Deep as a Well, is already the stuff of legend, a long-lost crackling classic recorded before our eyes. In between work and kids, the Montreal folk artist completed this bilingual double album with a band, based on traditional tunes from her home province, France and the U.S., with some originals sprinkled in (including a wordless tribute to late Sala Rossa bartender Richard Deschênes). Gendron handles her words and the words of others with great care, understanding the love, pain and death rooted in the canon. Coupled with her own lived-in vocals and guitar work, there’s deliberate, gentle force dedicated to every note. It’s music worth waiting for and spending time with. 8/10 Trial Track: “C’est dans les vieux pays” (Erik Leijon)



This review originally appeared in the October issue of Cult MTL. For more on Myriam Gendron, please visit her website.

