According to Philippe Rainville, the president and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM), the main building of the Trudeau International Airport in Montreal could “break down” when air traffic (and airport traffic) returns to normal. Rainville spoke to the media following a speech yesterday the Canadian Club of Montreal, saying that major renovations were put on hold due to the pandemic but are badly needed, along with “a few billion” dollars in funding — soon.

“ADM’s infrastructure was already inadequate to meet demand before the pandemic. The not-for-profit organization was forced to put all projects to add capacity on hold for financial reasons. Our teams took advantage of the lull to upgrade. Unfortunately, our coffers were dry and we were limited to maintenance programs.”

Rainville is considering obtaining capital from private investors so that less of the financial burden is passed on to travellers.

“I don’t want to go crying about getting the money in the public square.” —Philippe Rainville

