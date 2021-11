The Montreal comic is coming home to kick off a series of secret shows.

Ahead of kicking off a series of secret stand-up shows in Montreal this weekend, comedian Sugar Sammy shared an editorial cartoon published seven years ago today as a Throwback Thursdays tweet. The cartoon, by Ygreck, depicts Sugar Sammy mooning agents from the Office québécoise de la langue française (OQLF).

Can’t wait to be back!#7YearsAgoToday#ThrowbackThursdays pic.twitter.com/Fem3ZjUi2H — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) November 25, 2021 Sugar Sammy trolls Office de la langue française ahead of return to Quebec

