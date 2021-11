“Bed scarcity and outbreaks in shelters are once again likely to push vulnerable groups to the STM network in an effort to get out of the cold this year.”

Montreal police and the local transit authority are once again teaming up with the Old Brewery Mission and social workers to implement a winter plan to assist the homeless population in this city. As announced this week, the Security and Control department of the STM and the metro unit of the SPVM will be working with the Société de développement social (SDS) on hybrid patrols in the metro system, made up of one SPVM officer, one STM inspector or special constable and one SDS social worker. These patrols are known as Équipe métro d’intervention et de concertation (EMIC).



“The needs of people experiencing homelessness have been on the rise and, sadly, this has not subsided. On the contrary, bed scarcity and outbreaks in shelters are once again likely to push vulnerable groups to the STM network in an effort to get out of the cold this year. We are heartened by the willingness of the STM and all its community partners to move forward with projects adapted to the experience of these groups, such as the service point for the homeless, EMIC and the evening teams.” —SDS general director François Raymond

The 2021-22 winter plan for the homeless population of Montreal also sees the return of the Solidaribus shuttle, provided by the STM for use by the Old Brewery Mission.

“Last year, thousands of homeless passengers boarded the Solidaribus. The shuttle will once again hit the streets this winter to ensure that people experiencing homelessness have a safe place that meets their needs for the night. In addition to temporary shelter, the Solidaribus provides these individuals with support in finding stable housing to finally break the cycle of chronic homelessness.” —Old Brewery Mission CEO James Hughes

[Itinérance] En prévision de l’arrivée des grands froids, la #STM et le @SPVM, en collaboration avec la Société de développement social et la @missionOBM, présentent le Plan hivernal. Une version bonifiée de la formule gagnante de l'an dernier.

Infos➡️ https://t.co/dPBlCLPnPz pic.twitter.com/tKsHb0O2zK — STM (@stm_nouvelles) November 22, 2021

