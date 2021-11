“Art can act as an early warning system that can prepare us for the world of tomorrow. These AR projects represent a leap into the future.”

In conjunction with Acute Art, Old Montreal art space PHI Centre launched a new Augmented Reality exhibition called Apparition yesterday, featuring works by Darren Bader, Marco Brambilla, Koo Jeong A, and Bjarne Melgaard.

On Nov. 14, there will be two guided tours of the show. Hélène Gruénais will lead participants on tour that spans PHI Centre from the entrance to the rooftop. Reservations must be made quickly, however, as there are only 30 available spots — 15 people each for tours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“The advent of AR allows new forms of public art to emerge and new exhibition models to evolve outside traditional institutions. Could we instead imagine immersive experiences distributed across geographies in novel ways, connecting local experiential nodes in ways that chart an entirely new territory? With Apparition, PHI presents Acute Art’s groundbreaking approach to new exhibition formats.” —Acute Art director and curator Daniel Birnbaum

Apparitions is on at PHI Centre (315 St-Paul W.) through Jan. 16. For more, please visit the PHI Centre website.

