Executive chef Gabriel Drapeau has announced his departure from Joe Beef Group and arrival at the Montreal-based ready-to-eat company WeCook. As the head of culinary operations, Drapeau will work hand-in-hand with WeCook executive chef Daniel Quintal and VP Fabrice Semi-Bi, supporting the brand’s national expansion starting with the opening of a production facility in Calgary.

As a leader in the meal subscription market for close to a decade, WeCook offers a variety of ready-to-eat meals for consumers trying to balance convenience and nutrition. WeCook is poised to deliver over four million meals in Quebec and Ontario this year.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the WeCook family! WeCook’s goal of revolutionizing healthy meal-prep at home is something that really speaks to me. After years of CrossFit and coupled with my knowledge in nutrition, I understand the value and convenience that WeCook delivers. I am forever thankful for my years with the Joe Beef Group, but I wanted to take on a new professional challenge. I am eager to tackle ready-to-eat.” — Gabriel Drapeau

WeCook will be making another announcement next week, as indicated in their Instagram post below.

For more on WeCook, please visit the company’s website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.