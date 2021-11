The mayoral candidate was employed by Cogir Immobilier until March of 2021.

La Presse reported today that Quebec real estate giant Cogir Immobilier employed Denis Coderre from June 2019 through March 2021. Global reporter Dan Spector pointed out that Snowdon city councillor Marvin Rotrand (who is part of Denis Coderre’s Ensemble Montréal party) openly accused Cogir of a wave of renovictions in Côte-des-Neiges in August.

This revelation comes following the mayoral candidate’s refusal to release his tax returns, claiming that confidentiality agreements prevent him from revealing who he’s worked for since leaving politics in 2017. TVA reporter Yves Poirier noted that, according to Cogir Immobilier, there was no such agreement between them and Coderre.

Coderre is expected to reveal more of his employers in a press conference today.

