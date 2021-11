The jerseys are already up for auction.

The Montreal Canadiens are wearing special lavender jerseys in honour of the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, as are all NHL teams playing tonight. The jerseys are already up for auction to benefit Leucan.

The Habs are also raising money for cancer charities as part of the annual Movember campaign.

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.