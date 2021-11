“There’s a reason why he attracts good people and everybody wants to be around him — he’s a great human being. We all love him and support him deeply.”

After last night’s game against the L.A. Kings, Montreal Canadiens players Tyler Toffoli and Ben Chiarot expressed their support and admiration for teammate Carey Price, who had released a statement shortly before the game about his struggle with substance use.

“He knows that he has our support. What he did and the calibre of the player and the person he is, for him to have the courage and step up, not only to go away and seek the help, but to come back and talk to everybody and release a statement like that, it’s extremely powerful. There’s a reason why he attracts good people and everybody wants to be around him — he’s a great human being. We all love him and support him deeply.” —Tyler Toffoli

“I mean, it’s incredible, you know; he’s a leader on our team, but to be honest, the hockey part, you don’t even really care about. You care about your friend and his family and just the well-being of him and his family. He’s definitely a brave man to come out and face his fears the way he did. It’s not easy for guys to do, and he did it head-on. I’m proud to call him a friend.” —Ben Chiarot

If you or someone you know is struggling or in distress, call Info-Social at 811 to be directly transferred to a social worker. You can also call Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445 to speak with a counsellor free of charge, or text WELLNESS to 741741.

