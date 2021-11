“Especially coming into the rink after an unsuccessful road trip, it’s nice to see a positive face.”

In a press conference this afternoon, Habs right winger Brendan Gallagher said that despite the fact that their star goalie is not playing with the team yet (or participating in team practice), “the Carey Price Presence” is keeping the team’s spirits up while they’re in the midst of very bad patch. The team, who’ve lost 14 of 18 games this season, returned to their practice facilities in Brossard today after three consecutive losses on the road.

“It’s great to see him. Especially coming into the rink after an unsuccessful road trip, it’s nice to see a positive face, a guy that is working towards something. We’re here for him, whatever he needs. We’re excited to watch. It’s obviously gonna be some time here, but to see him just working to get back back to doing what he loves to do and what we love to see him do is nice. “Ever since I’ve been here, everybody always talks about the Carey Price Presence, what he brings, what he means to this group. He’s obviously a friend and a very important part of this team, so to see him in the rink — just having him around is positive.” —Brendan Gallagher

(Gallagher was probably especially appreciative of the boost after having been fined $2,500 for punching Barclay Goodrow in the final seconds of last night’s game.)

Regarding Price’s road to recovery and return to play, Canadiens coach Ducharme said that Price was back on the ice in Brossard as of this Monday. “He’s doing better,” Ducharme said. “He’s following the plan.”

As for the Montreal Canadiens’ current situation in net, Jake Allen remains out with a concussion so the team tried their luck with 22-year-old Cayden Primeau last night in lieu of Sam Montembeault. Primeau played impressively, significantly easing the pain of the team’s 3–2 loss to the New York Rangers. In what could be interpreted as an unintentional tribute to Carey Price, Primeau made 31 saves. ■

