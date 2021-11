The local DJ has been part of the Montreal scene since the late ’70s.

After three decades with the station, MC Mario will no longer be a part of Virgin Radio Montreal. The DJ announced the news via an Instagram post. Although an abrupt ending, he is grateful for his time with the station and thanked both Astral and Bell Media for many fruitful years working together.

MC Mario is being replaced by iHeartRadio Nights With Myles, a nationally syndicated radio show hosted by media personality Myles Galloway. Galloway is based in Toronto. DJ Virgin Radio Montreal has yet to comment on the change in programming.

Born Mario Tremblay, MC Mario first stepped onto the local scene in the late 1970s. His radio show, The MC Mario House Party, was known for showcasing the latest dance music, often with a spotlight on local music.

Tremblay’s career seems to be far from over. MC Mario ended his Instagram announcement with, “And now, the best is yet to come….”

Aside from his time on air, MC Mario has enjoyed much success with several compilation albums released through Universal Music Canada and his own Tycoon Records imprint. He has sold over 3.5 million albums worldwide. He was once the official DJ of the Montreal Canadiens and was with the team during their most recent Stanley Cup win in 1993.

Tremblay was also a co-owner of the now-defunct Club 1234 on De La Montagne. The space, which later became Le CinQ, will soon be transformed into a Japanese restaurant called Geisha.

